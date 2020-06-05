Watch: Black Voices, Palestinian Voices (Palestine Chronicle TV)

“I was born a Black woman
and now
I am become a Palestinian
against the relentless laughter of evil
there is less and less living room
and where are my loved ones?”, wrote famed African American poet June Jordan in her poem “Moving Towards Home”.
“Tonight America is looking for an idol. Tell her not
to look in the White House. Direct her to the poems of June
Jordan, the diaries of Malcolm X, the survival of native
nations. Tell her idols are born, not produced. Remind America
of the idols she has murdered, exiled, silenced. Maybe those idols,
human and complicated, have some answers for us,” wrote Palestinian poet Suheir Hammad in her poetry collection “Born Palestinian, Born Black”.
Palestine Chronicle TV hosted a reading of poetry, statements of solidarity, and passages from the writings of Black and Palestinian intellectuals and activists, in a show of solidarity with George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.
(The Palestine Chronicle)
