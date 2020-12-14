Jewish Settlers Escalate Attacks against Palestinians in West Bank

Illegal Jewish settlers escalated their attacks against Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported yesterday.

On Saturday night, a group of Jewish settlers attacked Palestinian homes in Sa’ir neighborhood in the West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil). They raided homes and attacked people and threatened to set their properties on fire.

In Hebron’s Tel Rumeida neighborhood, the settlers also attacked Palestinian journalist Muhannad Qafisha, bruising him in the head before he was detained by the Israeli occupation forces.

Palinfo cont: "..Muhannad Qafisha, 28, while he was in the area, which led to injuries in his head. IOF arrested the journalist Qafishah after he was assaulted by settlers. He was released later on bail." GUESS WHO ARRESTS THE VICTIM NOT THE PERPS? https://t.co/I0vQ7lgo73 — osiris322 (@osiris322) December 13, 2020

Last night, a number of Jewish settlers raided Al-Odeesa neighborhood, in the east of Hebron, and threatened to kill Palestinians and burn their homes.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces set up military checkpoints at the entrances of the villages of Beit Awa, Kharsa and Wadi Obeid in the west of Hebron, and at the entrance of Halhoul in the north of Hebron. They humiliated Palestinians and inspected their vehicles.

In Qalqilya, Israeli occupation forces shot Palestinian youth with rubber-coated steel bullets and fired tear gas canisters at residents. Meanwhile, in Bethlehem, they detained five Palestinians after raiding their homes.

Shooting Palestinians is Israeli soldiers' creed Israeli occupation forces injured a Palestinian youth during a protest organized by Palestinian residents in Hebron region against the Israeli occupation forces attack on citizens homes and property in the area. pic.twitter.com/d7gtlhemO9 — Palestine International Broadcast (@Rz2x8wzbELpJsYO) December 13, 2020

Illegal Jewish settlers, led by the former Member of the Knesset Yehuda Glick, stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque and performed Jewish rituals in the Islamic holy site.

Since the start of this year, Israeli occupation forces have demolished and seized more than 689 Palestinian houses in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, according to UN data.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Clashes with the Israeli occupation in Hebron https://t.co/VNC41ghhAq — Γιώργος Θαλάσσης🇵🇸Prince Merlin😘Snow White 💗 (@PhoenixMerlin1) December 13, 2020

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)