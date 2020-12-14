Following Normalization with Israel, US Removes Sudan from State Sponsor of Terror List

The United States on Monday formally removed Sudan’s state sponsor of terrorism designation, 27 years after putting the country on its blacklist, the US embassy in Khartoum announced.

“The congressional notification period of 45 days has lapsed and the Secretary of State has signed a notification stating rescission of Sudan’s State Sponsor of Terrorism designation is effective as of today (December 14), to be published in the Federal Register,” the US embassy said on Facebook.

News: The State Department has removed #Sudan from the state sponsor of terror list, freeing path to international investment. The country was designated in 1993; now only North Korea, Iran, and Syria remain on the list. https://t.co/pB25xat46e pic.twitter.com/HpFC4K8om2 — Harry Cramer (@HarrisonCramer) December 14, 2020

President Donald Trump announced in October that he was delisting Sudan, a step desperately sought by the nation’s new civilian-backed government as the designation severely impeded foreign investment.

The Trump administration promised to remove Khartoum from the terror list and restore its sovereign immunities – meaning it would no longer be exposed to lawsuits in US courts – if it agreed to normalize ties with Israel.

The #US has signed a notification that officially removes #Sudan from its State Sponsor of Terror list, announces the US Embassy in Khartoum.https://t.co/eMkgPK7qpt pic.twitter.com/edsJiTCj66 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) December 14, 2020

As part of a deal, Sudan also agreed to pay $335 million to compensate survivors and victims’ families from the twin 1998 attacks on US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, carried out when dictator Omar al-Bashir was welcoming Al-Qaeda, and a 2000 attack on the USS Cole off Yemen’s coast.

Trump sent his notice to Congress on October 26 and, under US law, a country exits the terror list after 45 days unless Congress objects, which it has not.

