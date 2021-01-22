WATCH: Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Car near Ramallah, Injure 3-Year-Old Child

A Palestinian child was injured on Thursday evening after Jewish settlers attacked a Palestinian car near the entrance of Burqa village, northeast of Ramallah city, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

‘Ala Sawafta told WAFA that a group of settlers attacked his car as he was driving from Ramallah to Tubas city, smashing the windshield, the front door and back door glass of his car and wounding his three-year-old son, Jad, in his face.

VIDEO: A 5-year-old Palestinian boy has sustained face injuries as a result of stones being thrown by settlers; a large number of intersections are been blocked this evening and stones are thrown at Palestinian vehicles. pic.twitter.com/Wdp9vKh9ii — Lior Amihai (@lioramihai) January 21, 2021

Jad was rushed to a hospital in Ramallah to receive the necessary treatment. His condition was described as stable.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Settlers‘ violence includes property and mosque arsons, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.

There are over 700,000 Israeli settlers living in colonial settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in violation of international law, particularly the Fourth Geneva Convention.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)