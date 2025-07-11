Jewish Settlers Kill Two in Sinjil, Israeli Army Deploys Reinforcements to West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinians in Sinjil, Masafer Yatta, and Bethlehem face coordinated settler and army attacks amid Israel’s broader war campaign.

Two Palestinians were killed and at least 40 others were injured on Friday in a settler attack on the town of Sinjil, north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

The two victims were identified as 23-year-old Muhammad Shalabi and US citizen Saif Eddin Muslat.

In response to the growing unrest, the Israeli military announced the deployment of two additional battalions to the region.

Settler groups reportedly blocked medical teams from reaching wounded young men trapped in the forests surrounding the town.

The Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed that its teams treated multiple head injuries in Sinjil caused by settler assaults. The injured were transferred to the hospital for further care.

According to Al-Jazeera, citing local sources, residents of Sinjil and nearby Al-Mazra’a al-Sharqiya continue to search for a young man who went missing during the attack.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas condemned the assault, calling it part of Israel’s systematic policy to displace Palestinians.

In a statement on Friday, the movement said that the blood of Saif al-Din Muslat, killed in the settler attack, would be “a curse on the occupation and its settlers.” Hamas called for mass mobilization across the West Bank to confront settler violence.

The body of Mohammed Rizq Shalabi was found after hours of being missing. He was attacked by settlers near Sinjel, north of Ramallah, and confronted them before he was killed. pic.twitter.com/e210Q1hPfe — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 11, 2025

Settler and Army Violence

Friday also saw widespread settler and military violence across the central and southern West Bank. In the town of Al-Minya, east of Bethlehem, illegal Israeli Jewish settlers attacked residents under the protection of Israeli forces. The army fired tear gas at Palestinians, causing several cases of suffocation.

Medical sources said a 3-year-old girl suffered a head injury after being directly assaulted by a settler.

In Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil), settlers stormed Palestinian homes and beat residents, injuring two young men, according to the Red Crescent.

The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission reported that over 2,150 settler attacks have been recorded in the West Bank so far this year, resulting in the deaths of four Palestinians. Most of these assaults occurred under direct military protection.

The Palestinian young men Muhammad Shalabi (23) and Saif Eddin Muslat (23), who were beaten to death by Israeli settlers during an attack on the village of Sinjil, north of Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/KsiRkCYI2i — Mohammad_Hesham_Huraini (@MHureini) July 11, 2025

Israeli Soldier Found Dead

Separately, Israeli media reported that a reserve soldier was found dead from a gunshot wound inside the Tapuah settlement in the northern West Bank. Security sources suggested the soldier had taken his own life.

In the wake of ongoing operations, the Israeli army said it had reinforced its presence in the West Bank with two additional battalions, following a recent security assessment related to the Gush Etzion area. Raids and mass arrests continue across multiple towns.

This spike in settler and military violence occurs as Israel’s war on Gaza, backed by the United States, enters its tenth month.

Since October 7, 2023, more than 195,000 Palestinians have been killed or wounded—most of them women and children. Over 14,000 remain missing, and hundreds of thousands have been forcibly displaced. The Israeli assault continues in defiance of repeated international calls to end the aggression.

(PC, AJA)