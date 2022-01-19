Jewish Settlers March, Attack Palestinians across West Bank

Dozens of Jewish settlers organized marches across the West Bank on Tuesday evening, attacking Palestinian vehicles and threatening to attack nearby homes, the Middle East Monitor reported.

Dozens of extremist settlers gathered near the northern entrance to the town of Al-Bireh in the occupied West Bank, under the protection of the Israeli forces, and organized a march, threatening to aggressively attack nearby homes and vehicles.

In a new report, Human Rights Watch has stated that Israeli occupation authorities doubled down on policies to repress Palestinians and privilege Israeli settlers during the last year. pic.twitter.com/iZH7Y2PPI3 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) January 16, 2022

The settlers have also gathered near major settlements and major roads connecting the West Bank cities and villages, attacking Palestinian drivers with stones and spitting on them.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Over 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(The Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)