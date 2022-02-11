Jewish Settlers Overrun Historic Palestinian Site in Sebastia

Jewish settlers storm the archeological site of Sebastia, near Nablus. (Photo: via PIC)

Hundreds of illegal Jewish settlers on Thursday have overrun a Palestinian archaeological site in the occupied West Bank town of Sebastia, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA has reported.

According to the local mayor, Mohammad Azem, Jewish settlers forced their way into the site under the protection of Israeli soldiers, who declared the site to be off-limits to Palestinians.

Sebastia is a small Palestinian town of historic importance located on a hill eleven kilometers northwest of Nablus, with a population of 3,000.

The area has been identified by UNESCO as the capital of the northern kingdom during the Second Iron Age in Palestine and a major urban center during the Hellenistic and Roman periods.

Attacks by illegal Jewish settlers on Palestinians are increasingly common, particularly by extreme right-wingers.

They are rarely held to account by the Israeli occupation authorities. Indeed, in most cases, the settlers who harass and attack Palestinians are accompanied and protected by Israeli security forces.

