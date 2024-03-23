‘Torture, Investigation, Execution’: Israel Threatens to Destroy Al-Shifa Hospital with People Inside

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The army demanded that the Palestinians inside the hospital “head out for torture, investigation, and execution,” according to the Gaza government media office.

The Israeli army threatened to destroy the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in northern Gaza with medical teams and patients inside, the media office in the enclave said on Saturday.

“We received testimonies from inside Al-Shifa Medical Complex indicating that the Israeli occupation army threatened the medical staff and the displaced people sheltering there that it would destroy the hospital buildings with them inside,” the Gaza government media office said in a statement.

The army demanded that the Palestinians inside the hospital “head out for torture, investigation, and execution,” it added.

The media office condemned the “organized crime” that the Israeli army continues to commit “with all brutality and vengeance.”

It held the US administration and the international community “fully responsible” for the raids.

Military Raid

Since early Monday morning, Israeli forces continued to raid the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, despite the presence of thousands of patients, wounded, and displaced Palestinians inside, alongside killings, shootings, and wide-scale arrests carried out among the displaced inside the hospital, and the shelling of nearby houses.

The Israeli army announced on Thursday that it executed 140 Palestinians and detained hundreds for interrogations, transferring at least 160 of them to Israel.

This is the second time that Israeli forces have raided the complex since the start of the war on Gaza last October 7, as they previously raided it last November 16 after a week-long siege, then withdrew after 8 days, during which its yards, parts of its buildings, medical equipment, and even the power generator were destroyed.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,070 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,298 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(PC, Anadolu)