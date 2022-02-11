Israeli Navy Targets Palestinian Fishermen Offshore Gaza

The Israeli army regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen. (Photo: Mahmoud Nasser, The Palestine Chronicle)

Israeli navy on Friday targeted Palestinian fishermen offshore the As-Sudaniya area, northwest of Gaza city, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that the fishermen were sailing within three nautical miles offshore the area when Israeli naval boats opened heavy gunfire toward them, forcing the fishermen to flee for their safety.

Meanwhile, Isreali troops and military tanks, stationed along Gaza’s eastern frontier, opened fire towards cattle herders, east of Khan Younes city, forcing them to leave the area.

Two million Palestinians live in the Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to a punishing and crippling Israeli blockade for 12 years and repeated military attacks that have heavily damaged much of the enclave’s infrastructure.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

