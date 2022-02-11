Israeli Navy Targets Palestinian Fishermen Offshore Gaza

Israeli navy on Friday targeted Palestinian fishermen offshore the As-Sudaniya area, northwest of Gaza city, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that the fishermen were sailing within three nautical miles offshore the area when Israeli naval boats opened heavy gunfire toward them, forcing the fishermen to flee for their safety.

"These are not simple fishermen; they are the warriors of the sea, of life. They fight the cruel Israeli occupation by simply existing. They fight the mighty sea and they fight to survive. Their story is the story of Gaza, in fact of Palestine." https://t.co/hSwPisVHSI — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Isreali troops and military tanks, stationed along Gaza’s eastern frontier, opened fire towards cattle herders, east of Khan Younes city, forcing them to leave the area.

Two million Palestinians live in the Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to a punishing and crippling Israeli blockade for 12 years and repeated military attacks that have heavily damaged much of the enclave’s infrastructure.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)