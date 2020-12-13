Jewish Settlers Set fire to Olive Trees near Hebron

Illegal settlers regularly set fire to Palestinian lands, destroying crops and olive trees. (Photo: via Social Media)

Jewish settlers set fire to large tracts of olive fields, burning hundreds of fully grown trees belonging to a local Palestinian family in Khallet Ad-Dabi‘ area to the east of Yatta town in the southern occupied West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Coordinator of the Popular anti-Settlement Committees, Rateb Jabour, told WAFA a group of settlers from the illegal Israeli settlement of Mitzpe Yair threw suspicious objects into olive fields belonging to the al-Dababseh family, which caused the fire to break out. The fire destroyed around 400 trees.

The Palestinian Civil Defense firefighters managed to put out the large fire before it reached residents’ homes.

The destruction of Palestinian olive trees by Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers has become routine in recent years.

For the Apartheid Wall to be built, tens of thousands of olive trees, some of which were 600-years-old, were uprooted by Israeli bulldozers.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

