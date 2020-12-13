Jewish Settlers Set fire to Olive Trees near Hebron

Jewish settlers set fire to large tracts of olive fields, burning hundreds of fully grown trees belonging to a local Palestinian family in Khallet Ad-Dabi‘ area to the east of Yatta town in the southern occupied West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

War on nature: How Zionist colonialism has destroyed the environment in Palestine https://t.co/I6KAzwoedy — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) February 26, 2019

Coordinator of the Popular anti-Settlement Committees, Rateb Jabour, told WAFA a group of settlers from the illegal Israeli settlement of Mitzpe Yair threw suspicious objects into olive fields belonging to the al-Dababseh family, which caused the fire to break out. The fire destroyed around 400 trees.

The Palestinian Civil Defense firefighters managed to put out the large fire before it reached residents’ homes.

Israel settlers near Hebron cut down 300 olive trees, a source of livelihood for Palestinian farmers, just in time for the olive harvest. Pure evil. Israeli authorities almost never seriously investigate such attacks. https://t.co/QxEVLKSBUN — Elizabeth Tsurkov (@Elizrael) October 26, 2020

The destruction of Palestinian olive trees by Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers has become routine in recent years.

For the Apartheid Wall to be built, tens of thousands of olive trees, some of which were 600-years-old, were uprooted by Israeli bulldozers.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)