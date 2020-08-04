Jewish Settlers Set Fire to Palestinian Cars in West Bank

Jewish settlers set fire early this morning to two Palestinian vehicles in Faraata village, in the West Bank city of Qalqilya, according to Abdul Menem Shanaa, head of Faraata village council.

A group of Jewish settlers, from the nearby illegal settlement of Havat Gilad, sneaked during the night into the outskirts of the village, set fire to two cars, wrote racist graffiti on the walls such as “Price Tag,” before leaving the area, he said.

Watch the video, Israeli Settlers stoned Palestinian houses in Hebron today, you can see the soldiers doing nothing to stop them, no one of them was arrested. pic.twitter.com/NKWnqFbEI5 — Issa Amro عيسى عمرو 🇵🇸 (@Issaamro) August 1, 2020

Price Tag is the name of a Jewish terror group that targets Palestinians in the occupied territories and inside Israel.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

Someone asks you how to define Israeli settlers terror, you show them this. pic.twitter.com/6G4tRp2GKs — Abeer_Al~Khatib 🦟 (@abierkhatib) August 2, 2020

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)