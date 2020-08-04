Israeli Forces Detain 13 Palestinians, Including Woman, in West Bank Raids

Israeli soldiers detained Tasnim al-Qadi, 28, during a raid at her family home in Ramallah and ransacked her home. (Photo: via Social Media)

The Israeli occupation forces detained 13 Palestinians during early morning raids into various cities and villages in the occupied territories, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).

Israeli soldiers detained Tasnim al-Qadi, 28, during a raid at her family home in Ramallah and ransacked her home.

They also detained four Palestinians in the northern West Bank district of Jenin, two from Urif village in the Nablus district, one from Qalqilya, one from the southern West Bank town of Beit Ummar, and two from Aqbat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho.

Israeli occupation forces also detained two Palestinians from occupied East Jerusalem.

PPS said Israel also detained 33 Palestinians during the four-day Eid Al-Adha holiday that ended yesterday.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists. 

Around 5,700 Palestinians, including numerous women and children, are currently detained in Israeli prisons.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

