Jewish Settlers Set Palestinian Equipment Ablaze near Nablus

July 22, 2021 Blog, News
Jewish settlers set Palestinian equipments ablaze near Nablus. (Photo: via QNN)

Jewish settlers today set fire to equipment inside a quarry in the town of Jamma’in near Nablus, in the northern occupied West Bank, according to a local activist.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors Jewish settlement activities in the north of the West Bank, told WAFA that a vehicle carrying a number of settlers pulled over next to a quarry belonging to a Palestinian resident in the town of Jamma’in and set fire to the equipment.

Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation. Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinians casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property, said the Israeli information center for human rights in the occupied territories, B’Tselem.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

