Jewish Settlers Set Palestinian Equipment Ablaze near Nablus

Jewish settlers today set fire to equipment inside a quarry in the town of Jamma’in near Nablus, in the northern occupied West Bank, according to a local activist.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors Jewish settlement activities in the north of the West Bank, told WAFA that a vehicle carrying a number of settlers pulled over next to a quarry belonging to a Palestinian resident in the town of Jamma’in and set fire to the equipment.

Hardcore Israeli settlers burn equipment at a #Palestinian-owned stone-cutting workshop near the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, today. pic.twitter.com/8tWQqwETwz — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 22, 2021

Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation. Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinians casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property, said the Israeli information center for human rights in the occupied territories, B’Tselem.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)