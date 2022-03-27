Jewish Settlers Set up Caravans on Palestinian Land in Nablus

Armed Jewish settlers escorted by Israeli soldiers. (Photo: ISM, via Wikimedia Commons)

Illegal Jewish settlers on Sunday installed a number of caravans on Palestinian-owned land in the village of Qusra, near Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ghassan Daghlas, a local Palestinian official in charge of monitoring Israeli settlement activity, told WAFA that a group of Jewish settlers from the illegal Israeli settlement of Magdalim installed the caravans with the aim of expanding the Israeli settlement at the expense of Palestinian land.

Israeli settlement construction and expansion in the occupied Palestinian Territories are considered illegal in international law, which prohibits the relocation of the occupying country’s population to the land of the occupied.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

