Jewish Settlers Set up New Illegal Outpost near Hebron

Jewish settlers today set up a new outpost in the village of Birin, south of the southern occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), which is usually a prelude to building a new illegal settlement, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Rateb Jabour, from the Wall and Settlements Resistance Committee, told WAFA that Jewish settlers set up a caravan on lands belonging to a local resident with the intention to seize hundreds of dunums of lands in that area despite being owned by Palestinians who have legal deeds proving ownership of the land.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)