Hezbollah Releases Footage of Downed Israeli Drone over Lebanon

The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has published images of what it says is an Israeli drone that was shot down on Saturday near the southern border town of Aita Al-Shaab.

A statement issued by the Hezbollah Media Relations Office read: “The drone is now in the hands of Islamic Resistance fighters.”

The Israeli army confirmed a drone was downed in south Lebanon but added there “was no concern of information being leaked.” An army spokesperson said the drone was on a “routine activity”.

Photos of the #IDF drone downed yesterday afternoon by #Hezbollah. According to their report it was shot down close to the border. #Israel #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/L5kmoamkvP — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) August 23, 2020

Israeli unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs,) warplanes and combat boats are known to frequently violate Lebanon’s borders. Lebanese officials have complained about the abuses to the UN.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)