Hezbollah Releases Footage of Downed Israeli Drone over Lebanon

August 24, 2020 Blog, News
Photos of the Israeli drone downed by Hezbollah near the southern border town of Aita Al-Shaab. (Photo: via Social Media)

The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has published images of what it says is an Israeli drone that was shot down on Saturday near the southern border town of Aita Al-Shaab.

A statement issued by the Hezbollah Media Relations Office read: “The drone is now in the hands of Islamic Resistance fighters.”

The Israeli army confirmed a drone was downed in south Lebanon but added there “was no concern of information being leaked.” An army spokesperson said the drone was on a “routine activity”.

Israeli unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs,) warplanes and combat boats are known to frequently violate Lebanon’s borders. Lebanese officials have complained about the abuses to the UN.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)

