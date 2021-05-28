20 Palestinians Injured as Israeli forces Quell Anti-settlement Rally near Nablus

At least 20 Palestinians today were injured as Israeli forces quelled an anti-settlement-construction rally in Beita town, near the West Bank city of Nablus, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli forces opened fire at the Palestinians protesting the construction of a new illegal settlement atop the mountain of Jabal Sbeih, hitting two with live rounds, three others with rubber-coated steel bullets, and causing 15 others to suffer from the effects of tear gas inhalation.

Israeli soldiers chased two other protestors, causing them to fall and sustain wounds.

The nonviolent rally was called for after a group of Israeli settlers set up over 20 mobile homes or caravans atop the mount as a prelude for taking over the complete mount and establishing a colonial outpost.

Israeli occupation forces clamp down on #Palestinian protesters demonstrating in the village of Beita in the occupied West Bank against colonial Israeli settlements, today. pic.twitter.com/I1IStwnY5I — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 7, 2021

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

The number of settlers living in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law has jumped to over 700,000 and colonial settlement expansion has tripled since the signing of the Oslo Accords in 1993.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)