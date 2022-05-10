Two West Bank Schools Evacuated after Israeli Soldiers Open Fire at Them

Israeli forces fired teargas towards school students in West Bank. (Photo: Video Grab)

Two schools in the northern West Bank town of Burqa, near Nablus, were quickly evacuated from their students and teachers on Tuesday, after Isreali soldiers opened live fire in the direction of the building, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors Israeli settlement activities in the north of the West Bank, told WAFA that the soldiers shot live bullets at the schools following the outbreak of confrontations in the area.

Daghlas added that this was the second day in a row the schools come under attack from the Israeli soldiers, explaining that the soldiers also yesterday fired tear gas at the schools causing panic among the students and suffocation cases.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

