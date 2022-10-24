Jewish Settlers Vandalize Palestinian Homes, Cars in Bethlehem

October 24, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Jewish settler attacks against Palestinians are routine in the West Bank. (Photo: via Activestills.org)

Jewish settlers attacked Palestinian homes and cars on Monday, near the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Illegal settlers stormed the town of Tuqou and threw rocks at a number of houses and cars, breaking their windows, according to security sources.

No injuries were reported.

The attack comes hours after Jewish settlers vandalized the homes and cars of Palestinians in the village of Almenia, east of Bethlehem, on Sunday evening.

Israel has illegally occupied the West Bank since 1967. It frequently conducts raids in residential areas and refugee camps in which Palestinians are often injured and killed.

More than 600,000 Israeli Jews live in settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, in constructions considered illegal under international law.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)

