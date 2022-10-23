Palestinians Call for Zara Boycott Due to Israeli Franchisee’s Support for Ben-Gvir

Palestinian citizens of Israel have called for a boycott of Spanish clothing giant Zara after the franchise holder for its Israeli stores hosted notorious far-right extremist Itamar Ben-Gvir at his home.

Joey Schwebel, the Canadian-Israel franchise holder of the Inditex fashion group that includes Zara, hosted Ben-Gvir at his home for a campaign event, Israel’s Channel 12 reported on Thursday.

Ben-Gvir heads the ultra-nationalist Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party running in Israel’s November 1 legislative election.

He regularly incites violence against Palestinians – taking part in settler stormings at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah – and has been personally involved in a number of violent altercations with Palestinians.

He recently pulled out a gun while confronting Palestinian residents of Sheikh Jarrah and has praised Baruch Goldstein, an Israeli settler who massacred 29 Palestinians at the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron (Al-Khalil) in 1994.

Soon after Channel 12’s report on the meeting, a video circulated on social media of Palestinians, including Palestinians with Israeli citizenship, burning Zara clothes and calling for a boycott of the chain.

