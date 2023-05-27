Jewish Settlers Violently Assault Palestinian Man in West Bank

A Palestinian man was violently attacked by illegal Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank on Friday, The New Arab reported.

Settlers from the illegal Esh Kodesh settlement attacked a Palestinian man near Qusra, a town in Nablus province, local activist Fuad Hassan was cited as saying by the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Jewish settlers set Palestinian cars on fire in the village of Al-Mughayyir, east of Ramallah, on Friday, May 26. pic.twitter.com/Dl7UV7RhIV — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 27, 2023

Settlers also shot at Palestinian vehicles in the area, Hassan said. No one was known to have been wounded.

In a statement released on Friday, senior Hamas official Abdul-Hakim Hanini condemned Jewish settler attacks and the Israeli closure of the Palestinian village of Al-Mughayyir.

Such attacks will not break the will of the Palestinians, who have been and will remain unbreakable. Palestinians will continue facing off the settlers and their aggression,” Hanini said.

Palestinians routinely come under attack from Israeli forces and illegal Jewish settlers. More than 700,000 settlers reside illegally in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(PC, The New Arab)