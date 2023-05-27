Jewish Settlers Violently Assault Palestinian Man in West Bank

May 27, 2023 Blog
Jewish settler attacks against Palestinians are routine in the West Bank. (Photo: via Activestills.org)

A Palestinian man was violently attacked by illegal Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank on Friday, The New Arab reported.

Settlers from the illegal Esh Kodesh settlement attacked a Palestinian man near Qusra, a town in Nablus province, local activist Fuad Hassan was cited as saying by the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Settlers also shot at Palestinian vehicles in the area, Hassan said. No one was known to have been wounded.

In a statement released on Friday, senior Hamas official Abdul-Hakim Hanini condemned Jewish settler attacks and the Israeli closure of the Palestinian village of Al-Mughayyir.

Such attacks will not break the will of the Palestinians, who have been and will remain unbreakable. Palestinians will continue facing off the settlers and their aggression,” Hanini said.

Palestinians routinely come under attack from Israeli forces and illegal Jewish settlers. More than 700,000 settlers reside illegally in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(PC, The New Arab)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*