GAZA LIVE BLOG: Hundreds Killed by Israel in Gaza | General Strike in West Bank | Israel Anticipates Hezbollah Response | Fierce Fighting throughout Strip – DAY 89

Palestinians in the occupied Palestinian territories are observing a general strike in mourning and protest of the killing of a top Hamas leader, Saleh al-Arouri. Meanwhile, fierce fighting continued in various parts of Gaza, including the Jabal al-Rayes area in northern Gaza and around the city of Khan Younis in the south. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 22,185 Palestinians have been killed, and 57,053 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES:

Wednesday, January 2, 11:00 am

UNIFIL: UNIFIL warns of “devastating consequences” of any escalation on both sides of the Blue Line.

IRANIAN DEFENSE MINISTER: The consequences of Al-Arouri’s assassination will impact America.

KAN: estimates in Israel indicate that the Hamas movement will respond to the assassination of Saleh Al-Arouri, deputy head of its political bureau.

Wednesday, January 2, 10:00 am

IRANIAN FM: Israeli assassinations are a threat to peace and security.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced that it had raised the state of alert along the border with Lebanon, hours after the assassination of Saleh Al-Arouri .

Wednesday, January 2, 07:20 am

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A general strike has begun across the occupied Palestinian territories to mourn Saleh al-Aruri, the deputy head of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas. He was assassinated by Israel in Beirut on Tuesday.

