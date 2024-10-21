Amid Ongoing Jabaliya Siege, Israel Kills Scores of Palestinians in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

While Israel continued its siege of Jabaliya and UNRWA schools in the camp, it shelled several areas in the Strip killing scores of Palestinians.

The Israeli occupation army carried on its intensive shelling of various areas of the besieged Gaza Strip claiming the lives of 41 Palestinians, 33 of whom were killed in the besieged north and injured several others since dawn on Monday, Al-Jazeera said.

Medical sources told Al-Jazeera that 640 Palestinians have been killed in the continuous Israeli massacres carried out in Jabaliya and the northern Gaza Strip over the last 17 days.

In the vicinity of Berket Sheikh Radwan, west of Gaza City, seven Palestinians were killed in a raid that targeted a home in the area, while two other Palestinians were killed in an artillery shelling that targeted homes in the Saftawi area, northwest of the city, according to Al-Jazeera.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation artillery targeted northwest of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the Israeli occupation army shelled the center and north of Rafah city on Monday.

WAFA quoted local sources as saying that the Israeli occupation forces shelled Al-Shaboura, Khirbet al-Adas, and Urayba in the center and north of Rafah, claiming the lives of five Palestinians and injuring others.

West of Khan Yunis, an Israeli occupation drone bombed a tent housing displaced Palestinians claiming the lives and injuring a number of Palestinians, according to the same sources.

DIRECTOR OF FIELD HOSPITALS IN GAZA (to Al-Jazeera): For the sixth day in a row, the occupation prevents food from entering hospitals. We are facing a huge fuel shortage that could shut down hospitals. The Israeli occupation prevents the transfer of patients from hospitals in… pic.twitter.com/WOHNoSH27A — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 21, 2024

Besieging Shelters

Israeli occupation forces continue to besiege the Jabaliya camp, in northern Gaza, where Israeli occupation forces deprive tens of thousands of Palestinians of food, water, and medicine.

Additionally, Israel demolished several residential buildings and shelters for displaced Palestinians.

Palestinian sources told Al-Jazeera that the Israeli occupation forces destroyed all homes and infrastructure in the Block 2 area in the Jabaliya camp.

Al-Jazeera reported that the Israeli occupation forces besieged United Nations Refugees and Relief Agency (UNRWA) schools turned shelters for displaced Palestinians in the proximity of Berket Abu Rashed in Jabaliya camp and its artillery shelled the vicinity of the schools.

WAFA stated that the Israeli occupation bombed a group of Palestinians in the vicinity of the UNRWA Kreizem School near Berket Abu Rashed in the Jabaliya camp, which resulted in the killing of six Palestinians and the injury of others.

What is happening in Jabalia is a forced displacement under the threat of weapons, documented live by Israeli drone cameras.

This is the second displacement of the camp’s residents, most of whom have been refugees since the Nakba of 1948.

Today, the cycle of displacement and… pic.twitter.com/Nhplrl5PqW — أنس الشريف Anas Al-Sharif (@AnasAlSharif0) October 21, 2024

Reporting from the ground, Palestinian journalist Anas al-Sharif said on Monday that Israeli forces are imposing “a forced displacement under the threat of weapons” to Palestinians in the north.

“This is the second displacement of the camp’s residents, most of whom have been refugees since the Nakba of 1948,” al-Sharif said, adding that “today, the cycle of displacement and destruction repeats itself, as if a large-scale reenactment of the Nakba is unfolding before the eyes of the world.”

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 42,603 Palestinians have been killed, and 99,795 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Agencies)