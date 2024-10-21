Blowing up Israeli Explosives – Resistance Roundup – Day 381

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, said it managed to ambush an engineering force of the occupation in a ‘tight ambush’ west of the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam said its fighters monitored the arrival of a tank, a troop carrier, and two D9 bulldozers loaded with “cubes of highly destructive explosives” to the ambush site.

Al-Qassam fighters targeted the first bulldozer with a Yassin 105 missile and the second bulldozer with a Shawaz bomb, which led to the “explosion of the vehicles and the explosive cubes in the advancing column” and its destruction, killing and wounding the Israeli vehicle crews.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades

“Al-Qassam fighters successfully trapped a Zionist engineering unit in a tight ambush.

“Our fighters observed the arrival of a zionist tank, an armored personnel carrier, and two D9 military bulldozers, loaded with several cubes of highly destructive explosive materials, into the ambush zone.

“Our fighters targeted the first bulldozer with an Al-Yassin 105 shell and the second bulldozer with a Shuath explosive device, causing the explosion of the vehicles and the explosive cubes in the advancing column, resulting in its destruction and leaving the crews of the zionist vehicles dead and wounded west of Jabaliya camp, north of Gaza City.

“Watch: Targeting a Zionist troop carrier and sniping a soldier in the vicinity of the Khazindar area north of the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, Gaza City.”

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen targeting an Israeli troop carrier and sniping a soldier in the vicinity of the Khazindar area north of the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, Gaza City. Translation Notes:

0:38- “Allah is the Greatest!”

Translation Notes:

0:38- "Allah is the Greatest!"

1:04- "Record, I'm ready. O Lord."…

Al-Quds Brigades

“Our fighters were able to detonate a Thaqib bomb – previously planted – in a Zionist military vehicle that penetrated the vicinity of Al-Fawz Mosque in the Saftawi area, west of Jabaliya camp.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in the Air Defense Unit shot down an Israeli Hermes 900 drone.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Israeli enemy’s artillery position in Odem with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombed the Kiryat Shmona settlement with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on the evening of Sunday 20-10-2024, targeted the Beit Hillel base with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on the evening of Sunday 20-10-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy forces at the Al-Malikiyah site with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on the evening of Sunday 20-10-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy forces in the eastern neighborhood of the town of Markaba with a rocket barrage.

Israel claims its bombing a Hezbollah bank that finances terrorism.@ajimran explains that Israel is actually targeting a community bank pic.twitter.com/vpZ8S6JzMo — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) October 21, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on the evening of Sunday 20-10-2024, targeted a movement of enemy Israeli forces in Jabal Kahil in Maroun Al-Ras with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 08:15 am on Monday 21-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers on the eastern outskirts of the town of Markaba with a large missile barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 08:30 am on Monday 21-10-2024, targeted the Keila barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 09:15 am on Monday 21-10-2024, targeted, for the second time, a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers on the eastern outskirts of the town of Markaba with a rocket barrage, inflicting confirmed injuries on them.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 09:30 am on Monday 21-10-2024, bombed the Maalot-Tarshiha settlement with a barrage of rockets.

HEZBOLLAH rockets are directly hitting israeli high tech air defense systems IRON DOMES in west bank . Hezbollah is weakening israeli air defense systems before going for full war blow on israel. pic.twitter.com/jOKoZmbZyh — ZAINABZEHRA🇮🇷🇱🇧🇾🇪🇵🇸 (@ZAINABALI_72) October 21, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 10:10 am on Monday 21-10-2024, targeted the Israeli enemy soldiers with a rocket barrage while they were trying to evacuate the wounded and dead soldiers on the eastern outskirts of the town of Markaba.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 10:50 am on Monday 21-10-2024, targeted, for the third time, a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers on the eastern outskirts of the town of Markaba, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 12:15 pm on Monday 21-10-2024, bombed a movement of Israeli enemy soldiers at the Kfar Kila crossing with artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 01:30 in the afternoon of Monday 21-10-2024, targeted the Israeli enemy soldiers in the Rab Thalatheen – Odaisseh – Markaba triangle with a large missile barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 01:45 in the afternoon of Monday 21-10-2024, targeted the 100 Camp north of Ayelet Hashahar with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 02:10 in the afternoon of Monday 21-10-2024, bombed the settlement of Karmiel with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 02:50 in the afternoon of Monday 21-10-2024, targeted site 2222 in Jabal Al-Sheikh with a rocket barrage.

They destroyed part of the Lebanese border wall to invade Lebanon. They were swiftly greeted by Hezbollah missiles. No more TikTok videos from them. pic.twitter.com/ZOpKjaZylq — Hassan Mafi ‏ (@thatdayin1992) October 21, 2024

“When Israeli warplanes violated the sound barrier over the Zahrani area in southern Lebanon, on Monday 21-10-2024, the fighters of the Islamic resistance in the air defense units fired surface-to-air missiles at the hostile planes and forced them to leave Lebanese airspace.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the settlement of Zarit with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Shoumera settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Khallet Warda with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an air attack with a squadron of attack drones on the Yiftah barracks, hitting its targets precisely.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombed the settlement of Kabri with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Keila military base in the occupied Syrian Golan with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Yoav barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Keila barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 06:40 PM on Monday 21-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the town of Aita Al-Shaab with a barrage of rockets.”