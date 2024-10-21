By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The comments come amid reports that Israel is preparing an attack on Iran in retaliation for the October 1 missile strikes.

Iran has submitted a formal protest to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) over Israeli threats to target its nuclear facilities, according to the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei.

Addressing a weekly news conference on Monday, Baghaei said the protest note had been delivered to the UN nuclear watchdog, adding that the threats would be “followed up through various channels,” the Anadolu news agency reported.

Baghaei’s comments came amid reports that Israel is preparing an attack on Iran in retaliation for the October 1 missile strikes, which Iran said were in response to the assassinations of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, as well as a Revolutionary Guard commander.

Speculation is also rife that Iranian nuclear sites could become potential targets of Israeli strikes.

‘Decisive Response’

Baghaei emphasized that Iran’s stance is “very clear,” adding that “any provocation by the Zionist regime will be met with a decisive response.”

He said Tehran has communicated to the UN and other international bodies that its attack on Israel was conducted “within the framework of the right to self-defense.”

He also addressed concerns about the deployment of US anti-missile defense systems in the region, warning that such a move would “pose a threat” to Israel.

On Monday, the US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed that the THAAD advanced anti-missile system was “in place” in Israel.

This follows the Pentagon’s decision to send the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery and military personnel to Israel amid tensions with Iran.

The Times of Israel reported that the missile defense battery “was sent by the US military to protect Israel in case of an Iranian reaction to an expected Israeli reprisal attack following Tehran firing 200 ballistic missiles at Israel earlier this month.”

Regional ‘Understanding’

The Iranian spokesman expressed satisfaction that regional countries have “reached an understanding that maintaining peace and security in the region is a shared responsibility,” adding that these nations “will never allow their soil to be used for aggression against any other country in the region.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi recently conducted a regional diplomatic tour, which included visits to Iraq, Lebanon, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt and Türkiye.

Baghaei pointed to what he called “positive signs” that these discussions had fostered to stop Israeli attacks in Gaza and Lebanon.

“We welcome any initiative that leads to an end to the crimes in Gaza and Lebanon. Iran has never interfered, nor will it interfere, in the internal affairs of any country,” he added.

Warnings

Regarding the Muscat Process on indirect negotiations between Iran and the US, Baghaee explained that it had been paused due to recent regional developments.

He, however, noted that communication between Tehran and Washington continued through “specific channels,” most notably the Swiss Embassy in Tehran.

Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Israel on October 1, striking dozens of targets, saying it was a legitimate response to Israeli crimes including the assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Israel has vowed to retaliate, but Iran warned it to exercise restraint.

Araghchi earlier vowed a “crushing response” to any Israeli attacks against his country.

“We advise the Zionist regime (Israel) not to test Iran’s will,” he said, adding that “any attack on Iran will be met with a crushing response.”

