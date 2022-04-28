Jordan Urges Israel to Restore Al-Aqsa Mosque Status Quo

Jordan has intensified efforts to push Israel to respect the historic status quo of Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa mosque and avoid a violent escalation, Jordanian officials and Western diplomats said on Thursday, according to The New Arab.

The officials said Jordan had notified Washington it was ready to discuss the issue with Israel after the end of the holy month of Ramadan next week. The aim would be to identify steps that Israel could take to return conditions at the mosque to those of 22 years ago.

The Palestinian flag flying high at Al-Aqsa Mosque right now! pic.twitter.com/m5Cig7sYYb — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) April 27, 2022

Jordan accuses Israel of having gradually intensified restrictions on worship at the mosque since 2000.

The new diplomatic effort is “to deal with the roots of the tension and ensure that matters don’t explode again,” a Jordanian official who requested anonymity said, adding that Washington had recently been given a paper that “clearly” stated the kingdom’s position.

Palestinians in Gaza march in solidarity with Palestinians in Occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank, following recent Israeli military and settler attacks and raids. The raids targeted Al Aqsa Mosque, one of Islam’s holiest sites, wounding hundreds. (📸: Mahmoud Ajjour) pic.twitter.com/uy98X3MGzK — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 28, 2022

Israeli attacks on Palestinian worshippers at the mosque compound have stoked Arab anger and international concern about a slide back to a wider Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)