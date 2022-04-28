Jordan Urges Israel to Restore Al-Aqsa Mosque Status Quo

April 28, 2022
Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa mosque compound. (Photo: via Wafa)

Jordan has intensified efforts to push Israel to respect the historic status quo of Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa mosque and avoid a violent escalation, Jordanian officials and Western diplomats said on Thursday, according to The New Arab.

The officials said Jordan had notified Washington it was ready to discuss the issue with Israel after the end of the holy month of Ramadan next week. The aim would be to identify steps that Israel could take to return conditions at the mosque to those of 22 years ago.

Jordan accuses Israel of having gradually intensified restrictions on worship at the mosque since 2000.

The new diplomatic effort is “to deal with the roots of the tension and ensure that matters don’t explode again,” a Jordanian official who requested anonymity said, adding that Washington had recently been given a paper that “clearly” stated the kingdom’s position.

Israeli attacks on Palestinian worshippers at the mosque compound have stoked Arab anger and international concern about a slide back to a wider Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



