Number of Palestinian Prisoners Infected with COVID-19 Rise to 73

The number of Palestinian prisoners who contracted the novel coronavirus in Gilboa detention facility in northern Israel rose to 73, according to the Detainees and Ex-detainees Affairs Commission.

The commission said in a press release that the Israeli Prison Service (IPS) has sealed off the detention facility, canceled all visits, and announced that it would transfer all prisoners to another detention facility following the detection of 61 new COVID-19 cases among the prisoners.

It warned that more prisoners were likely to test positive for the virus within the next few hours and days since the infected prisoners have come in contact with most of the inmates.

It condemned the IPS failure to ensure adequate protective measures, including the provision of basic hygiene items, as well as the IPS deliberate policy of medical negligence, which is the main reason behind the prisoners’ vulnerability to COVI-19 and other pandemics.

