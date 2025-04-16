Jordanian Government Unveils ‘Weapons Plot,’ But Critics Allege Deeper Motives

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

While Amman claims to have thwarted a domestic weapons scheme, skepticism lingers, with some suggesting the narrative obscures underlying political tensions and the crackdown on Palestine solidarity.

Jordanian security forces have apprehended 16 individuals accused of involvement in a purported plot to manufacture rockets and drones, according to a statement released by government spokesperson Muhammad Al-Momani.

Jordanian authorities allege the individuals intended to “incite chaos and sabotage” within the Kingdom.

The General Intelligence Directorate, which had reportedly been monitoring the activities of the accused since 2021, stated that the alleged scheme involved the production of short-range rockets, possession of explosives and automatic weaponry, the concealment of a ready-to-use rocket, and a drone manufacturing project.

Additionally, the suspects are accused of recruiting and training individuals within Jordan and sending them for training abroad.

Details emerging from the investigation indicate that authorities uncovered underground storage facilities in Zarqa containing what they described as advanced weapons manufacturing equipment.

https://twitter.com/anadoluagency/status/1912279785868321125

The government further claims that one cell was involved in smuggling high-grade explosives, including TNT and C4, and automatic weapons into the country. Another individual is accused of hiding a Katyusha rocket in the capital.

In a notable development, state media aired confessions from at least one of the accused, who claimed to have met with a member of the Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood abroad to receive funds for transfer to another individual within the Kingdom.

A security source also alleged that the detainees had links to the Muslim Brotherhood, receiving training and funding in Lebanon with plans to attack domestic targets.

However, the Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood has vehemently denied any connection to the arrested individuals. In a statement issued by its political arm, the Islamic Action Front, the group asserted that any actions taken by the accused were individual initiatives motivated by support for the Palestinian resistance, stating they had no prior knowledge or involvement.

The Brotherhood also affirmed its commitment to national unity and peaceful means.

The timing of the arrests has drawn scrutiny, occurring amidst heightened public sentiment regarding the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza.

While the government insists the surveillance of the alleged plot predates the recent escalation, lawyer Abdul Qader Al-Khatib, representing two of the defendants, stated that one of his clients claimed the objective was to smuggle weapons to the West Bank, explicitly denying any intention to harm Jordanian national security.

Jordanian authorities have arrested 16 people over an alleged missile and drone plot, including a member of the Muslim Brotherhood The suspects were accused of manufacturing weapons, importing explosives and plotting attacks within the kingdom https://t.co/w8rj3IfmBl — The National (@TheNationalNews) April 15, 2025

Al-Khatib further reported that his client indicated Hamas elements had stressed that Jordan was a “red line,” with the intended target being “only the Zionist enemy.”

The cases have now been referred to the State Security Court. Charges levied against the accused include the felony of involvement in the unlawful manufacture of weapons and actions likely to disrupt public order.

The unfolding legal proceedings are expected to be closely watched, particularly for their potential impact on the already strained relationship between the Jordanian government and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Some observers anticipate a potential shift in the state’s approach towards the Islamist group and its political wing.

(AJA, PC, Jordanian Media)