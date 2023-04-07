Jordanians Hold Massive Rally in Condemnation of Israeli Aggression on Al-Aqsa Mosque (VIDEO)

A massive rally was staged in the Jordanian capital Amman on Friday, in condemnation of the Israeli aggression on Al-Aqsa mosque and Palestinian worshippers in Jerusalem, Palestinian media reported.

Hundreds of people took part in the popular rally, which was organized in support of worshippers at al-Aqsa mosque and the two active Muslim groups who maintain their presence at the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex to confront provocative visits by Jewish extremists, known as Murabitin (male protectors of the Mosque) and Murabitat (female protectors of the Mosque).

Video|| Mass rally in Jordan's capital, Amman, in support of Palestinians and protest against Israel's brutal attacks at Al-Aqsa Mosque, occupied Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/R9xCqJKAJ4 — Palestine_ (@palestine1212) April 7, 2023

Protesters carried the Jordanian and Palestinian flags as well as banners expressing solidarity with Palestinians in Jerusalem and condemnation of the Israeli occupation attacks against them.

Protesters called on the international community to intervene and provide protection to the Palestinian people and to take a firm stance against the Israeli aggression on Muslim and Christian holy sites in the occupied city of Jerusalem.

(WAFA, PC)