Israeli Forces Partially Damage Children’s Hospital in Besieged Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that Israel “partially damaged” Gaza’s Al-Durra Children’s Hospital on Friday, during a series of airstrikes launched on the besieged Strip and Lebanon.

Israeli army spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht said the Israeli army was aware of the Palestinian allegation and looking into it.

One day following the initial Israeli brutal attack on peaceful worshippers at Al-Aqsa mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, Palestinian Resistance fired rockets at Israel, originating from Lebanon but also Gaza.

Following an Israeli security cabinet meeting on Thursday, Israeli warplanes began shelling various Resistance positions based in the besieged Gaza Strip. Palestinians also responded by firing rockets into southern Israeli towns and settlements.

(The Palestine Chronicle)