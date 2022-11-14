Jordan’s King Abdullah: Palestinian Economic Empowerment is No Substitute for Political Solution

November 14, 2022 Blog, News
King Abdullah II of Jordan (L) and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at the welcoming ceremony in the occupied West Bank town of Ramallah. (Photo: via Abbas FB Page)

Palestinian economic empowerment is not a substitute for a political solution, Jordan’s King Abdullah II said on Sunday, according to The New Arab.

Addressing lawmakers in Jordan’s national assembly, the monarch spoke of Jordan’s duty in helping the Palestinian people until full statehood is achieved.

“Because we are the closest to them [Palestinians], we will strive to make them essential partners in regional projects. We do not accept their marginalization, and we reiterate that economic empowerment is not a substitute for a political solution,” he said.

King Abdullah’s remarks come against the backdrop of soaring violence in the occupied Palestinian territories, where Israel has carried out numerous raids this year.

In his speech, King Abdullah reaffirmed his commitment to Jordan’s role as the official custodian of the holy sites.

“In compliance with our historical responsibility, which we bear with all honesty, we will continue our role in protecting and caring for Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, based on the Hashemite guardianship,” the king said.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)

