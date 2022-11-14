Israeli Civilian Killed by Israeli Soldier after Being Mistaken for Palestinian

An Israeli soldier on Monday opened fire and killed another Israeli citizen after suspecting he was a Palestinian, Israeli media reported.

The soldier reportedly approached an Israeli civilian at a bus station in the town of Ranana, near Tel Aviv, and opened fire at him killing him instantly.

Israeli police confirmed the soldier opened fire after feeling “unsafe as a citizen approached in a suspicious manner”, also leaving two others injured.

The Israeli army did not immediately comment and police gave no details on the identity of the victim.

The Israeli media quoted the police spokesman saying that “the soldier opened fire believing the person was a Palestinian.”

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)