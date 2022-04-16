JSC: Israeli Forces Attack Journalists to Prevent Disclosing Violations at Al-Aqsa

The Journalists Support Committee (JSC) declared on Friday that the Israeli occupation’s continuous attacks and targeting of journalists and media outlets in Jerusalem aim to prevent their crimes from being disclosed, the Middle East Monitor reported.

During the Israeli aggression on Palestinian worshippers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday, the JSC documented Israeli attacks on photojournalist Rami Al-Khatib, journalist Nisreen Salem and a third unnamed female photojournalist by the occupation soldiers.

#Israeli forces escalate their attacks on #Palestinian worshippers in Al Alqsa Mosque, with teargas, sound canisters, and live ammunition. Medical sources reported an increasing number of critical injuries. Video: Eye on #Palestine pic.twitter.com/MqfFcOw5Mq — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 15, 2022

Several Israeli occupation forces harshly beat Al-Khatib before his camera was smashed, a rubber bullet wounded Salem in the head and the unnamed female photojournalist also sustained injuries.

The JSC reiterated its condemnation of the attacks on journalists and media outlets, which constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

#Israeli soldiers attacked and critically injured Palestinian journalist Rami al-Khatib as he was documenting the military's assaults on #Palestinian women in #Al-Aqsa. Video: Palestine Online pic.twitter.com/lTwzL0g9eE — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 15, 2022

It called for the international and human rights bodies, especially the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and the International Federation of Journalists, to take immediate and urgent action to pressure the Israeli occupation authorities to cease their violations.

Meanwhile, it called on international bodies to secure the necessary protection for journalists and media offices, as the attacks aim to impose a media blackout and deprive people of the right to information.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)