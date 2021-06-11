Israeli Forces Kill 15-Year-Old Palestinian Boy near Nablus

June 11, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Mohammad Saeed Hamayel, 15, has been killed by Israeli forces near Nablus. (Photo: via Social Media)

A 15-year-old Palestinian boy has been killed by the Israeli occupation forces in the village of Beita, near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, during an anti-settlement rally.

The Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC) said Israeli occupation soldiers opened gunfire at the protesters, killing Mohammad Saeed Hamayel, 15, and injuring many others. Other protesters suffocated from teargas fired at them by the army.

Israeli forces cracked down on a rally called for to protest the construction of a new illegal Jewish settlement atop Jabal Sbeih (Sbeih Mountain), near the town, hitting at least five participants with live ammunition and causing dozens of others to suffocate from tear gas.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.