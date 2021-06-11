Israeli Forces Kill 15-Year-Old Palestinian Boy near Nablus

A 15-year-old Palestinian boy has been killed by the Israeli occupation forces in the village of Beita, near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, during an anti-settlement rally.

The Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC) said Israeli occupation soldiers opened gunfire at the protesters, killing Mohammad Saeed Hamayel, 15, and injuring many others. Other protesters suffocated from teargas fired at them by the army.

Breaking| Heavily armed Israeli forces killed the 15 year old Muhammad Saeed Hamayel in Jabal Sabih in Beita, Nablus. #Palestine pic.twitter.com/P6hZ7x9ejL — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) June 11, 2021

Israeli forces cracked down on a rally called for to protest the construction of a new illegal Jewish settlement atop Jabal Sbeih (Sbeih Mountain), near the town, hitting at least five participants with live ammunition and causing dozens of others to suffocate from tear gas.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)