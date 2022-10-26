Julian Assange – A Poem

October 26, 2022 Articles, Features, Poetry
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. (Photo: File)

By Timothy McCord

(After reading “The Trial of Julian Assange” by Nils Melzer and after W.B. Yeats)

I Say that Julian Assange

Has paid a heavy toll.

He lies in Belmarsh Prison;

His liberty they stole

 

Incensed their crimes were published

And with no remorse or shame,

They began to undermine him

And ruin his good name.

 

Due process was subverted

As they swiftly turned the screw;

Claims they spread around the world

Now shown to be untrue.

 

And those that took their poisoned pens

And joined the smear campaign

Betrayed their own profession –

Their malice all too plain.

 

Come The Guardian, come all the press

That fuelled this cruel charade,

Come defend Assange in public

That some amends be made.

 

His life lies in the balance,

Now craft your headlines well

To stop his extradition

And free him from his cell.

– Timothy McCord has a passion for writing poetry. He lives in France, where he taught English for many years. Timothy was born and grew up in Britain, and became politically active there through his involvement in the anti-apartheid movement. He contributed it to The Palestine Chronicle.
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

