Katz Slams Macron’s Call for Palestinian State, Vows to ‘Build Jewish-Israeli State’

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz has slammed the growing sentiment among European states calling for the official recognition of a Palestinian state, vowing to “build the Jewish-Israeli state on the ground.”

“They will recognize a Palestinian state on paper — and we will build the Jewish-Israeli state on the ground. The paper will be thrown in the trash can of history and the State of Israel will flourish and prosper,” Katz stated on Friday, the Times of Israel reported.

His statements, during a visit to the site of an illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank, follow French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks earlier that the recognition of a Palestinian state was “not only a moral duty, but a political necessity.”

22 New Settlements

Katz’s visit to the West Bank follows the Israeli cabinet’s approval on Thursday of the construction of 22 new settlements, the largest since the Oslo Accords, according to the Israeli settlement watchdog, Peace Now.

The Defense Minister hailed the cabinet’s decision as a “historic moment” for the settler movement, the paper reported. He also reportedly said it serves as “a clear message to Macron and his friends.”

During a press conference in Singapore on Friday, Macron threatened to impose sanctions against Israeli settlers if Israel did not respond to the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

“Do not threaten us with sanctions because you will not bring us to our knees,” Katz declared, according to the Times of Israel.

“The State of Israel will not bow its head in the face of threats,” he reportedly added.

Katz Adamant

Katz visited the illegal settlement called Sa-Nur which was evacuated in 2005 alongside Israeli troops’ withdrawal from Gaza.

Since then, there have been repeated efforts to establish settlers at the site. In 2024, the law forbidding Israelis from entering the area was reportedly repealed.

“I promised then that we would return and today we have returned here, with the decision to re-establish the settlement, along with the establishment of 21 additional new settlements in Judea and Samaria,” Katz was quoted as saying, using the term employed by the Israeli government to refer to the West Bank.

EU Criticism

Israel’s ongoing military assault on and aid blockade of Gaza has drawn increasing condemnation from European states.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said this week that harm to civilians in the Strip could “no longer be justified by a fight against Hamas terrorism.” His statements are a marked shift from Germany’s defense of Israel’s offensive in the enclave.

The European Union, comprised of 27 nations, also launched a review of its trade agreements with Israel this week, with some EU states calling for a full supension of trade ties, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

An EU diplomat speaking on condition of anonymity told the Washington Post that “dissatisfaction grew” as officials lost patience with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We keep seeing these horrible, horrible images out of Gaza,” the diplomat reportedly said.

“We’re reaching the end of what we can bear. That, to me, is indicative of a broader sentiment across Europe,” he added.

Aid Blockade

Netanyahu has blocked all humanitarian aid from entering Gaza since March 2, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation. Last week, Israel announced it would allow some aid in, but the UN and Gaza authorities warn that it is not enough.

The EU is the largest international aid donor to the Palestinians, according to the Washington Post.

Officials of the bloc have criticized Israel’s US-backed aid plan which involves the distribution of aid by a private organization “that bypasses the United Nations and relief agencies.”

The paper cited diplomats as saying there were no plans for the EU to distribute its aid through the organization.

“Humanitarian aid cannot be weaponized,” E.U. foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told reporters Wednesday, the paper reported.

“Most of the aid that has been sent by Europe is really behind the borders and is not reaching people,” she said, adding that “We have also been very clear on not supporting any kind of privatization of the distribution.”

Aid Point Overrun

On Tuesday, at least three Palestinians were killed when Israeli occupation forces opened fire on desperate Palestinians who overran an aid site.

In a joint statement last week, the UK, France and Canada condemned “the expansion” of Israel’s military operations in Gaza, saying the “level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable.”

The governments warned they would take concrete action against Israel if it does not immediately halt its ongoing military assault on the enclave and end its restrictions on humanitarian aid.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has also called for a halt of EU trade ties with Israel as well as an arms embargo.

The paper cited another European diplomat as saying “it was clear that Israel was feeling the pressure, given its ‘very active lobbying against’ the E.U.’s review of their agreement, which covers trade and political dialogue.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry reportedly slammed the EU decision saying it “reflects a total misunderstanding of the complex reality.”

The review, according to the paper, “will scrutinize whether allegations of human rights law violations by Israel breach its accord with the E.U.”

The results are expected next month and “could force European leaders to take stricter measures,” the paper noted.

