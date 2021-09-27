Khalida Jarrar Visits Her Daughter’s Grave after Release from Israeli Prison (VIDEO)

September 27, 2021 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Khalida Jarrar visits her daughter’s grave after being released from prison. (Photo: via Social Media)

Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) member, Khalida Jarrar, visited her daughter’s grave after her release from an Israeli prison Sunday, The Middle East Monitor reported.

Jarrar made her way to the cemetery immediately after being released from prison where she completed a two-year sentence and was denied day release to attend her daughter’s funeral, according to MEMO.

Fifty-eight-year-old Jarrar was detained from her home in Ramallah city on October 31, 2019, and accused of membership in the PFLP, a group banned by Israel.

In July, her daughter Suha was found dead near a medical complex in Ramallah; her family said she died of natural causes.

Over 4,500 Palestinians are currently being held in Israeli jails, 4o of whom are women, and 200 are children, according to the Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association Addameer.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.