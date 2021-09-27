Khalida Jarrar Visits Her Daughter’s Grave after Release from Israeli Prison (VIDEO)

Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) member, Khalida Jarrar, visited her daughter’s grave after her release from an Israeli prison Sunday, The Middle East Monitor reported.

Jarrar made her way to the cemetery immediately after being released from prison where she completed a two-year sentence and was denied day release to attend her daughter’s funeral, according to MEMO.

Palestinian leader and MP Khalida Jarrar lays flowers and cries over the grave of her daughter today after being released from Israeli prison. Jarrar's daughter passed away while her mother was held by Israel. #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/UJNpFWnX4K — Palestine in the UK (@PalMissionUK) September 26, 2021

Fifty-eight-year-old Jarrar was detained from her home in Ramallah city on October 31, 2019, and accused of membership in the PFLP, a group banned by Israel.

In July, her daughter Suha was found dead near a medical complex in Ramallah; her family said she died of natural causes.

Over 4,500 Palestinians are currently being held in Israeli jails, 4o of whom are women, and 200 are children, according to the Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association Addameer.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)