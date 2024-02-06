Khan Yunis Hospital Subjected to Violent Israeli Bombardment – PRCS

Hundreds of those who were discharged from Al-Amal Hospital and the Red Crescent headquarters were displaced to the city of Rafah.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said on Tuesday that Al-Amal Hospital, in the southern city of Khan Yunis, was subjected to violent bombardment and continuous gunfire, which led to shrapnel flying into the hospital.

The PRC announced on Monday that about 8,000 displaced people from Al Amal Hospital and the association’s headquarters in Khan Yunis were evacuated, after the Israeli occupation forces besieged them for two weeks.

Only 40 displaced elderly people remained in Al Amal Hospital, in addition to about 80 sick and wounded people, and 100 administrative and medical staff, according to the statement.

Hundreds of those who were discharged from Al-Amal Hospital and the Red Crescent headquarters were displaced to the city of Rafah in the far south of the Gaza Strip.

Yesterday, the occupation forces detained a member of the association’s executive office, the general director of Al-Amal Hospital, Haider Al-Qudra, and the hospital’s administrative director, Maher Atallah, and took them to an unknown destination.

The association pointed out that the arrest came after the International Committee of the Red Cross informed the association of Israel’s agreement to provide a safe passage to allow the displaced people to leave Al-Amal Hospital and the association’s headquarters towards the Mawasi Khan Yunis area.

(WAFA, PC)