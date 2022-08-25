Lebanese Chess Player Refuses to Face Israeli Opponent

A junior Lebanese chess player has withdrawn from an international festival in the United Arab Emirates to avoid playing against an Israeli opponent, the Middle East Monitor reported.

Nadia Fawaz refused to face Israeli Elijah Grosman in the fourth round of the 28th Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival after winning her matches against Brunei’s Wafa Yacoub, Saudi Arabia’s Ziad Saleh Abdali and the UAE’s Wafia Darwish Al-Maamari.

The two heroes who will be remembered well on the right side of history The two Lebanese players Charbel Abu Daher and Nadia Fawaz preferred to withdraw from international championships in UAE over normalization with isr*eli apartheid and recognition of it in sports. pic.twitter.com/e6MV8ItX79 — Sara Rey (@SaraReyi) August 23, 2022

According to the head of the Lebanese Chess Federation, Khaled Bdeih, Fawaz made the decision as an act of solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people. She also felt the need to criticize those Arab countries which have normalized their relations with the occupation state of Israel.

Israel is often accused of using its presence in international sports and cultural events as a means of “sportswashing” its human rights violations.

Lebanese chess player "#Nadia_Fawaz" withdraws from the International Chess Championship due to the participation of an Israeli player.#Lebanon pic.twitter.com/LclTwvDYeK — خالد اسكيف (@khalediskef) August 25, 2022

Aside from being accused by international human rights groups Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and B’Tselem of imposing a system of apartheid on the Palestinians, Israel is known to treat international law with contempt.

