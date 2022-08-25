Lebanese Chess Player Refuses to Face Israeli Opponent

August 25, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Lebanese chess champion Nadia Fawaz. (Photo: via Social Media)

A junior Lebanese chess player has withdrawn from an international festival in the United Arab Emirates to avoid playing against an Israeli opponent, the Middle East Monitor reported.

Nadia Fawaz refused to face Israeli Elijah Grosman in the fourth round of the 28th Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival after winning her matches against Brunei’s Wafa Yacoub, Saudi Arabia’s Ziad Saleh Abdali and the UAE’s Wafia Darwish Al-Maamari.

According to the head of the Lebanese Chess Federation, Khaled Bdeih, Fawaz made the decision as an act of solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people. She also felt the need to criticize those Arab countries which have normalized their relations with the occupation state of Israel.

Israel is often accused of using its presence in international sports and cultural events as a means of “sportswashing” its human rights violations.

Aside from being accused by international human rights groups Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and B’Tselem of imposing a system of apartheid on the Palestinians, Israel is known to treat international law with contempt.

(MEMO PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*