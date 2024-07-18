Panic in Nahariya as Hezbollah Retaliates to Killing of Civilians

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

60,000 Israelis in the northern town of Nahariya rushed to shelters today to escape Hezbollah missiles.

Israeli media spoke of panic-stricken residents of these areas who were surprised by the intensity of the Hezbollah retaliation.

Aside from Nahariya, the estimated 80 rockets fired by Hezbollah have also reached the Meron and other settlements.

The Lebanese group has also said that it has shelled, using Katyusha rockets, the settlement of Sa’ar and Ghad Haziv in the Western Galilee region, in northern Israel.

Hezbollah said that it has bombarded a total of seven settlements in response to the Israeli targeting and killing of civilians in southern Lebanon.

Pride Of Red Shi'ism – Hezbollah 💛 pic.twitter.com/ng2cOy5Fhn — Hussain 🇱🇧 (@Baseeji_313) July 13, 2024

For its part, the Israeli army said that it had targeted what it claimed to be infrastructure and military positions belonging to Hezbollah.

The Israeli bombings, according to the army’s X account, were largely located in the Bint Jbeil district.

Below is a statement published by Hezbollah using its Telegram Channel.

The statement is published here in its original form.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the settlements of Sa’ar and Gesher HaZiv with dozens of Katyusha rockets, as part of the response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages, safe homes, and targeting of civilians, especially the horrific massacre in the town of Umm al-Tout, resulting in three child martyrs.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)