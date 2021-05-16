Leicester City Players Raise Palestinian Flag after UK Cup Victory

Leicester City football players Hamza Choudhury and Wesley Fofana celebrated their FA Cup final victory over Chelsea yesterday by waving the Palestinian flag after the final whistle.

English midfielder Choudhury and French defender Fofana were seen holding a Palestinian flag.

Choudhury had the flag draped over his shoulders as he collected his winner’s medal after beating Chelsea 1-0.

The move was a show of solidarity with the Palestinians who have faced intense bombardment, airstrikes, and persecution by the Israeli occupation forces in recent days, which caused the death of over 200 Palestinian civilians so far.

Online, social media users and fans have praised the football players for their act of solidarity and amplifying the voices of Palestinians.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)