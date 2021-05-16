US Lawmakers Condemn Israel’s Aggression on Gaza

US lawmakers tweeted yesterday against Israel’s ongoing aggression on Gaza, including an airstrike that completely destroyed and leveled to the ground the Al-Jalaa Tower which housed international media offices, including the office of the Al Jazeera Network.

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib tweeted that “Israel targeting media sources is so the world can’t see Israel’s war crimes led by the apartheid-in-chief Netanyahu.”

“It’s so the world can’t see the killing of babies, children and their parents. It’s so the world can’t see Palestinians being massacred.”

Israel targeting media sources is so the world can't see Israel's war crimes led by the apartheid-in-chief Netanyahu. It's so the world can't see the killing of babies, children and their parents. It's so the world can't see Palestinians being massacred. https://t.co/AvDp3IuxUA — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) May 15, 2021

Rep. Ilhan Omar said in a tweet that it was “disgusting and immoral for the US to endorse this violent bloodshed.”

“I don’t know any other time when the US has actively blocked a ceasefire and allowed for civilians to get slaughtered.”

Disgusting and immoral for the US to endorse this violent bloodshed. I don’t know any other time when the US has actively blocked a ceasefire and allowed for civilians to get slaughtered. pic.twitter.com/Nax4QHRbjU — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 15, 2021

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that “this is happening with the support of the United States. I don’t care how any spokesperson tries to spin this. The US vetoed the UN call for ceasefire.”

“If the Biden admin can’t stand up to an ally, who can it stand up to? How can they credibly claim to stand for human rights?” she wondered.

This is happening with the support of the United States. I don’t care how any spokesperson tries to spin this. The US vetoed the UN call for ceasefire. If the Biden admin can’t stand up to an ally, who can it stand up to? How can they credibly claim to stand for human rights? https://t.co/bXY99O3Wqp — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 15, 2021

Rep. Bernie Sanders also tweeted: “If the United States is going to be a credible voice on human rights on the global stage, we must uphold international standards of human rights consistently. We must recognize that Palestinian rights matter. Palestinian lives matter.”

