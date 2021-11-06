Libya Refuses to Attend Paris Conference if Israel Participates

Libya will not attend the Paris conference on Libya if Israel participates, Spokesperson for the National Unity Government (GNU) Mohamed Hammouda revealed earlier this week, according to Libyan media.

“The government is steadfast in its position and the position of all Libyans and is committed to the Palestinian cause,” The Libyan Observer reported Hammouda as stating on Tuesday.

Libya won't attend Paris Conference with Israel, GNU says https://t.co/1nLUTh40zM — The Libya Observer (@Lyobserver) November 3, 2021

Hammouda said that it was unclear if France invited Israel to attend the conference, but he added that, if the news reports about the invitation were confirmed, the government would not participate in the conference.

This came only one day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said his country would not attend the conference should Greece, Israel, or the Greek Cypriot administration attend.

#Turkey will not attend a Paris conference on Libya that Greece, Israel, and the Greek Cypriot administration will participate in, President Recep Tayyip #Erdogan said on Sunday, speaking at his meeting with French President, Emmanuel Macron, at the G-20 Summit in Rome. pic.twitter.com/GWecoUrEdg — Motherland (@Motherl28134473) November 2, 2021

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced last September that his country would host an international conference on Libya on November 12.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)