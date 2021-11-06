WATCH: Jewish Settlers Try to Destroy Children’s Playground near Hebron

November 6, 2021 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Jewish settlers try to destroy a Palestinian playground near Hebron. (Photo: via Social Media)

A group of Jewish settlers on Saturday tried to destroy a children’s playground in the village of Susya, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Rateb Jabour, a local anti-settlement activist, told WAFA that around 200 Jewish settlers attacked the playground and attempted to smash some of the fixtures and equipment, which were installed for the children living in the area by the France-based humanitarian organization Action Against Hunger.

Palestinian residents confronted the settlers in an attempt to save the playing ground. An Israeli occupation army force later arrived at the scene and secured the exit of the Jewish settlers.

The village is part of Masafer Yatta, a collection of about 19 Bedouin hamlets that have been a frequent target by the Israeli military and settlers, who seek to empty the area of its indigenous Palestinian population in favor of the colonial settlement enterprise.

Almost every day, attacks by the Israeli occupation forces or settlers on Palestinians are reported in the area.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

