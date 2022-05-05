‘Like Magic’: Palestine’s Real Madrid Fans Enjoy Historic Victory (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Real Madrid fans in Palestine had what could arguably be considered the team’s greatest game in years. And they were all there to celebrate the moment.

On May 4, Real Madrid managed to defeat Manchester City by staging a historic comeback, scoring 3 goals within minutes in the last minute of the game and in the few minutes of the additional time.



Peña Madridista Palestina Blanca is the name of the Palestinian Real Madrid fan club, officially recognized by the Real Madrid website. It has an estimated 3,000 members.

Palestine Chronicle photojournalist Mahmoud Ajjour caught up with the Palestinian Madritistas in one crowded restaurant in Gaza City.

“We couldn’t ask for a better Eid present than this,” a Palestinian Real Madrid fan told The Palestine Chronicle. “Magic is the only word that comes to mind”.

(All photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)