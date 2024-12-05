Israeli Army Chaos – Hagari Reprimanded over Criticism of New Security Law

Meanwhile, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Wednesday that “the government has begun a political purge to rid the Israel Defense Forces of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opponents.”

The remarks made by Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari regarding a new law allowing soldiers to share classified information with the prime minister and defense minister without prior approval sparked a wave of controversy and led to a reprimand from Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz stated on Wednesday that he would take strong action against Hagari, condemning the army spokesperson’s criticism of a legislative process in the Knesset as a dangerous overstep and a clear deviation from his role.

The Israeli military also issued a statement saying that Hagari had exceeded his authority.

It emphasized that the army does not engage in political criticism but communicates its views through official channels. The statement confirmed that Hagari had been reprimanded by the chief of staff for his comments.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich weighed in on the matter, posting on X (formerly Twitter), stating: “Israel is a state with an army, not an army with a state. There are leaders in the army who do not understand these democratic principles.”

In response to the controversy, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed support for the actions taken against Hagari, stating that it was necessary to correct the army spokesman’s conduct.

Netanyahu emphasized that the army should not be involved in criticizing laws or engaging in political matters.

Hagari later acknowledged that he had exceeded his authority with his statements and confirmed that the Chief of Staff had reprimanded him.

He retracted his earlier comments, clarifying that he was not criticizing the legislature but rather presenting his position to the political leadership through the proper channels.

Hagari had initially criticized the “Waldstein” bill, which would allow soldiers and state employees to share classified information with the prime minister and defense minister without prior approval.

He argued that the law posed a security risk, potentially endangering soldiers’ lives by making sensitive files more vulnerable to theft.

Meanwhile, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Wednesday that “the government has begun a political purge to rid the Israel Defense Forces of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opponents.”

(PC, AJA)