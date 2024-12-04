Two Months of the General’s Plan – Resistance Roundup – Day 425

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

More ambushes, more loud explosions, more blown up tanks, Yassin 105s and Shuath explosive devices.

The latest video by Al-Qassam Brigades emerged from the famous Satwafi Junction, west of Jabaliya camp, in the northern Gaza Strip.

After the three fighters buried the explosive device in the sand, one of them lays opposite to it, sending a message of defiance to Israeli soldiers.

“We want to ignite them, not let them ignite it, we want to ignite them. We are ready for them, we plan and prepare for them various types of death, God willing,” one of the fighters says.

Seconds later, the explosion takes place, followed by shouts of “God is great”.

This scene was followed by another, where a Merkava tank was hit with the usual precision, then another, then a house, which was previously detonated, was blown up with the soldiers inside.

Exactly two months ago, Israel had invaded northern Gaza following the blueprint of what they called the General’s Plan. The plan, however, has been derailed by local youth who continue to do demolish any Israeli hope of ever controlling the rebellious Strip.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are reportedly seen luring an Israeli special force to one of the previously booby-trapped houses near the Saftawi junction, west of Jabalia camp, northern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/AX1x71PLTi — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 4, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades targets a zionist personnel carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell near Tamraz station in the middle of Jabalia camp, northern Gaza Strip. “After returning from the battle lines, our fighters confirmed that they targeted two zionist Merkava 4 tanks with an Al-Yassin 105 shell and a Shuath explosive device at the Radi intersection in the center of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip. “After returning from the battle lines, our fighters confirmed that they targeted a zionist Merkava-4 tank with a Shuath explosive device in the vicinity of Al-Tawbah Mosque, west of Jabalia camp, in the north of the Gaza Strip. “WATCH: Targeting enemy soldiers and vehicles on the axis of advance east of Jabalia in the northern Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We targeted a position of zionist soldiers on the supply line in the Netzarim axis with mortar shells. “Our fighters successfully sniped a zionist soldier near the energy area east of Gaza City.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)