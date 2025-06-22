LIVE BLOG: Fordow Undestroyed as Iran Prepares Retaliation | Lazzarini: Starvation in Gaza – Day 625

Iran warned it would target Israel’s Dimona reactor and US regional bases if the war expands, as Washington moves B-2 bombers to Guam and secret diplomacy collapses.
Meanwhile, in Gaza, the death toll rises and the hunger crisis in Gaza deepens amid a relentless Israeli aid blockade.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 55,959 and injured 131,242 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Witkoff: Washington Still Seeks Talks With Iran
AXIOS: US envoy Steven Witkoff told regional partners that the Biden administration still hopes for a diplomatic resolution and wants Iran to return to the negotiating table, a senior American official told Axios.
Israeli Strikes Hit Two Areas in Tabriz
IRANIAN MEDIA: Local authorities in East Azerbaijan province reported Israeli strikes on two districts in the city of Tabriz. Iranian air defenses responded to the attack.
NYT: Iran-Backed Militias Preparing to Target US Bases
NEW YORK TIMES: US officials say Iran-aligned groups may launch attacks on American bases in Iraq or Syria. So far, they have refrained from doing so, and Iraqi authorities are attempting to dissuade them.
Olmert: ‘Iran Will Not Collapse’ After Strikes
ISRAELI MEDIA: Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert warned that the US strikes won’t break Iran: “It’s arrogant to think preemptive strikes can kneel a country of 90 million people. Iran’s missile arsenal remains powerful.” He said Netanyahu is using the war on Iran to distract from failure in Gaza, calling the US strike a “convenient exit ramp” from both wars—if Netanyahu has the courage to take it.
Trump Hints at Regime Change in Tehran
US President Donald Trump questioned whether a new Iranian government is needed: “If the current regime can’t make Iran great again, then maybe it’s time for a new one.”
US Launches Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites, Escalating Ongoing War
Iran UN Envoy: ‘We’ll Decide the Time, Scale, and Nature of Our Response’
UN: Iran’s ambassador to the UN said: “America has once again recklessly endangered its own security to shield Netanyahu. Our armed forces will determine the response on our terms.”
Russia: Only Israel Has Nuclear Weapons in the Region
RUSSIAN FM: Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that “Israel is the only country in the region with nuclear weapons. It is now bombing a non-nuclear Iran with American support.”
WSJ: GPS Jamming in Persian Gulf Spikes 60%
WALL STREET JOURNAL: The shipping analytics platform Windward reported a 60% surge in GPS jamming incidents across the Persian Gulf yesterday.
Israel Arrests 3 Accused of Spying for Iran
ISRAELI MEDIA: Authorities detained three individuals—including two foreigners—in the village of Habad on suspicion of spying for Iran.
Gaza Faces Famine: Lazzarini Warns of Starvation as World Kitchen Restarts Aid
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini confirmed on Saturday that two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are facing severe hunger, accusing Israel of using food as a weapon to dehumanize them.
History is Watching: Will the World on Iran Legitimize Israel?
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: “History has taught us that such projects of elimination fail when they are met with resistance and resilience—resistance supported by millions of people who still possess a modicum of decency. The Palestine they envision is one that serves as a model of a country free from oppression of any kind.
“Will our politicians in Britain ever be part of this group of people? Or will they find themselves on the wrong side of history, leaving us to wait for more decent human beings to help end this terrible chapter in our shared human story?”
Read the latest article by Professor Ilan Pappe, a Palestine Chronicle exclusive.
Iran Reports No Radiation Leakage after Strikes
IRANIAN MEDIA: Iran’s Ministry of Health confirmed no radioactive contamination has been detected near nuclear facilities following US and Israeli airstrikes.
Haaretz: Nothing More to Gain Militarily in Iran
HAARETZ: An Israeli source told the paper that there is nothing left to be achieved militarily in Iran after last night’s coordinated strikes.
IAEA: Global Non-Proliferation Regime at Risk
IAEA: IAEA chief Rafael Grossi warned that the global nuclear non-proliferation system is “on the brink” amid the latest escalation.
“We still cannot assess the underground damage at Fordow,” he said, urging an immediate return to serious negotiations.
He confirmed Iran reported no radiation increases at Fordow, Natanz, or Isfahan, and that IAEA inspectors remain on the ground.
Satellite Images Show Widespread Damage at Isfahan Site
AL-JAZEERA: Al-Jazeera obtained satellite images of the Isfahan nuclear facility, showing multiple destroyed buildings, including a uranium enrichment plant and a zirconium production facility used in nuclear fuel rods.
Netanyahu: We’re Close to Our War Goals
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “We are very close to eliminating Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities. This is a historic achievement alongside our American allies.” He praised the joint US-Israeli assault and reiterated that Israel would not prolong the campaign unnecessarily.
Iran Confirms Death of Senior Officers in Israeli Strike
IRANIAN MEDIA: ISNA reported the deaths of a brigade commander, three officers, and two soldiers in a recent Israeli attack in western Iran.
