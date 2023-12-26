Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest Iconic Palestinian Leader Khalida Jarrar

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces on Tuesday detained iconic Palestinian leader Khalida Jarrar from her home in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.

Anadolu News Agency quoted eyewitnesses as saying that Israeli occupation forces stormed the city of Al-Bireh, near Ramallah, at dawn. They raided and searched Jarrar’s house before detaining her.

Jarrar, a prominent leader in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, was arrested numerous times by the Israeli occupation and spent several years in prison, most of them in solitary confinement.

In 2021, she was released after a two-year imprisonment, mostly under administrative detention, without charge or trial.

In March 2021, an Israeli military court charged her with “membership in an illegal organization” due to affiliation with the PFLP political party.

Jarrar was elected as a member of the Legislative Council in the last Parliamentary elections held in 2006.

In July 2021, Israeli authorities refused to release her to attend the funeral of her daughter, Suha.

“It was very hard and painful to know that my darling Suha passed away, I have missed her too much. Please tell all my beloved ones to take care, I am strong,” Jarrar told her lawyer after being informed about her daughter’s death.

Israel has launched a massive arrest campaign in the occupied West Bank, detaining nearly 5,000 Palestinians since October 7.

(PC, AJA)