Israel Faces Unprecedented Losses amid Ongoing War on Gaza, Lebanon – Report

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel suffers immense human, military, and financial losses as the ongoing war against Gaza and Lebanon continues to reshape its future, with a massive emigration wave and strained military capabilities.

As the war against Gaza and Lebanon stretches into its 15th month, Israel faces a crisis not only on the battlefront but within its own borders, Muhammad Dawood Al-Ali and Muhammad Watad wrote in the Al-Jazeera Arabic website.

In their report, the authors cited Israel’s Housing and Immigration Authority’s figures, stating that 600,000 Israelis have left the country since the war began in October 2023, marking the largest emigration wave since the establishment of Israel in 1948.

The reasons for this mass departure, they argue, are multifaceted. The ongoing military conflict, economic instability, and mounting security concerns have driven many, particularly those in professional and academic sectors, to relocate abroad. Countries like Canada and several Eastern European nations have become key destinations, with Canada reporting a 500% increase in temporary work visas granted to Israelis compared to the previous year.

Researchers and scientists, in particular, have been among the largest groups seeking refuge abroad, as many feel that Israel’s volatile security situation and economic uncertainty make it impossible to fulfill their professional ambitions.

This mass exodus is not only a personal loss for those leaving but also represents a deeper crisis for Israel’s demographic goals. Helmy Moussa, an expert on Israeli affairs, noted in the report that this reverse migration undermines one of the foundational ideals of Zionism — the “ingathering of the exiles.” The Jewish state’s aspiration to be a global haven for Jews is being severely challenged by this outflow of its own citizens.

Human and Military Losses Mount

The human toll of the ongoing conflict remains staggering. As the war rages on, Israel has suffered significant casualties. On October 7, 2023, the Palestinian Resistance launched a surprise attack that killed over 1,160 Israelis — both military personnel and civilians — and left more than 1,900 injured. Many of the wounded remain in critical condition, and the capturing of 251 individuals, including soldiers, officers, and foreign nationals, added to the national trauma.

The ongoing toll on Israeli military forces has also been profound. According to official figures from the Israeli Ministry of Defense, more than 800 Israeli soldiers and officers have died in the fighting, including 384 killed during ground operations in Gaza. The northern front with Lebanon has also claimed the lives of 131 Israelis, with the overall number of Israeli soldiers wounded exceeding 5,400. (These are official figures that have been repeatedly challenged by Palestinian and independent sources – PC)

As the war continues, Israel’s military is facing significant operational challenges. The Israeli Air Force, in particular, is operating under intense pressure. Fighter jets, including older models like the F-15, have accumulated thousands of flight hours, exceeding their expected lifespan. This has led to concerns about the readiness of Israel’s air capabilities. A report from the Israeli newspaper Maariv highlighted that Israel’s acceptance of a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah on November 27, 2024, was partly driven by the need to replenish its stockpiles of military equipment and address the severe strain on its air force.

Military analysts, including Maariv’s Avi Ashkenazi, suggest that Israel will now need to undertake massive acquisitions of new fighter jets, tanks, and other military hardware, particularly from the United States and Germany. The toll on Israel’s defense infrastructure will likely have long-term ramifications for its military preparedness.

Financial and Economic Costs Soar

The war has also placed a heavy strain on Israel’s economy. According to the Israeli Ministry of Finance, the cost of the war so far has reached 106.2 billion shekels (approximately $29.1 billion), with total expenses expected to rise to 250 billion shekels ($70 billion) by 2025. These costs include military spending, weapons procurement, and the rebuilding efforts that will follow the conflict’s eventual resolution, Al-Jazeera reported.

In addition to the direct financial burdens, Israel’s broader economy has been affected by disruptions to key sectors. The tourism industry has been hit particularly hard, with losses from inbound tourism amounting to approximately 18.7 billion shekels ($5.2 billion). Domestic tourism has also taken a significant hit, contributing an additional $210 million in losses. The war has further disrupted trade, with attacks on the port of Eilat and other infrastructure causing logistical challenges.

Moreover, Israel has experienced substantial collateral damage from the ongoing fighting. Approximately 55,000 acres of forests and open land have been destroyed in the northern regions and the Golan Heights. These losses, while not directly linked to military operations, contribute to the broader economic toll and demonstrate the war’s pervasive impact on the country.

Strategic Setbacks: The Impact on Israel’s Long-Term Goals

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been keen to emphasize Israel’s strategic gains in the region, experts have pointed out that these military victories may come at the cost of long-term national interests. For example, the outflow of talent—particularly from Israel’s scientific and technological communities—poses a serious challenge to the country’s future economic prospects.

As researcher Mohammed Al-Bahnasi noted, many young professionals and researchers are leaving Israel due to the economic uncertainty brought on by the war. These individuals, who are often in the prime of their careers, are seeking better opportunities in countries that can offer them economic stability and professional fulfillment. This reverse migration of Israel’s intellectual capital is a serious concern for the country’s economic future, especially in the fields of technology, science, and innovation.

A Changing Israel

The toll of Israel’s war on Gaza and Lebanon has been multifaceted—human, military, financial, and social. As the war stretches on, the country’s future is increasingly uncertain. The emigration of a significant portion of Israel’s population, the depletion of its military resources, and the severe economic damage all point to a nation grappling with a profound crisis.

The data and expert assessments cited in this article, as reported by Al-Ali and Watad suggest that Israel is facing a profound reckoning. While Netanyahu may continue to focus on the military and strategic gains, the true cost of the war—measured in lives lost, resources exhausted, and citizens displaced—may be the most lasting legacy of this conflict.

(Translated and prepared by Palestine Chronicle Staff)